Trout (knee) will move to right field this season in an effort to preserve his health, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The decision was made during a meeting Trout had with Angels coaches Sunday. Trout has some limited experience playing the outfield corners, but he has been a center fielder exclusively since 2014. The 33-year-old has averaged just 66.5 games played per season over the last few years and played only 29 contests in 2024 due to knee problems. With Trout shifting over to right field, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak will be in the mix to handle center field for the Angels.