Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 23, with a left hamate fracture.

Trout lasted just one game on the Angels' active roster before returning to the IL due to continued soreness in his surgically repaired left wrist. He will be shut down for 10 days and the hope is that he can make it back at some point before the end of the season. That's no guarantee, though, especially with the Angels all but out of the playoff picture at this point. Mickey Moniak will be the club's primary center fielder while Trout is out.