Trout (illness) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Trout will miss a second consecutive game Saturday due to his illness and will aim to return to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. While he recovers, Gustavo Campero will serve as the Angels' designated hitter, putting Jo Adell in right field and the newly promoted Bryce Teodosio in center.