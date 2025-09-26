Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Royals.

Trout got the Angels within a run in the eighth inning with his homer, but the Royals responded with a four-run ninth. This was Trout's second long ball in his last four games. The outfielder has struggled a bit in September, even compared to the rest of the season, as he's hitting .211 (15-for-71) with 34 strikeouts over 21 games this month. On the year, he's batting .228 with a .772 OPS, 23 homers, 61 RBI, 69 runs scored and two stolen bases across 127 contests.