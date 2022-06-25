Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI triple, two total runs scored and an intentional walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Trout teed off on Chris Flexen, as even a first-inning flyout was hard hit. The star outfielder added a moonshot in the fourth inning and an RBI triple in the sixth before getting Scott Servais to call for an intentional walk in the eighth. Trout has six homers in as many games versus the Mariners this season and 53 long balls versus Seattle in his career, so clearly this is a favorite matchup for him. The 30-year-old is slashing .289/.391/.662 with 22 homers, 45 RBI, 51 runs scored, two triples and 15 doubles across 266 plate appearances.