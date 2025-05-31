Trout went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in a 4-1 win against Cleveland on Friday.

Though Trout had a quiet performance in the victory, the big news is that he got through the game without issues after missing over four weeks due to a knee injury. The star slugger got a chance to run the bases after singling in his second at-bat, though he didn't play the field, instead logging the start as the team's DH. Trout may remain in that role for the short term since he didn't embark upon a rehab assignment prior to his return.