Trout (wrist) isn't in the Angels' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Trout was held out of Game 1 due to lingering wrist soreness, and he'll now officially sit out both halves of Wednesday's twin bill in order to ensure a full recovery. Mickey Moniak will fill in for Trout in center field and bat sixth.