Trout (knee) is expected to resume running the bases at some point during the Angels' three-game series versus the Yankees that begins Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Since being placed on the injured list May 2 due to a bone bruise in his left knee, Trout has been able to hit off a pitching machine, play catch and take part in agility drills, but being able to run the bases without discomfort is considered the final step in the recovery process before he's ready for game action. The Angels will likely want to see Trout run the bases more than once before activating him from the injured list, so he shouldn't be expected to return to the big-league lineup until next weekend's series versus the Athletics at the soonest. Before he was shut down earlier this month, Trout was hitting a career-worst .179 with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate but slugged nine home runs and stole two bases in 29 games on the season.