Trout has been holding a bat and taking dry swings without feeling much soreness for about a week, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout is recovering from a hamate bone fracture in his left wrist that originally landed him on the injured list in early July. His attempt to return Aug. 22 was probably ill-advised, as he ended up going back on the IL with lingering soreness the following day. Trout has indicated that he wants to return to action this season, though the Angels may opt to shut him down at some point given that they've fallen out of postseason contention.