Trout (wrist) is not in the lineup for the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout experienced lingering soreness in his surgically-repaired left wrist after returning to the lineup Tuesday following a six-week stay on the injured list. He reportedly doesn't face any risk of a re-injury, but the 32-year-old superstar might have to play through some pain for a bit and could require regular days off as he rounds back into full strength. Randal Grichuk, Mickey Moniak and Hunter Renfroe are starting across the outfield for the Angels in the first half of Wednesday's twin bill. The Angels haven't ruled out Trout from starting during the nightcap.