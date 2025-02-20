Trout (knee) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Monday versus the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Angels manager Ron Washington didn't reveal whether Trout would make his first start of the spring at designated hitter or if he'll be used in right field, the position that he's expected to play on a regular basis in 2025 after he had exclusively played in center field over the past decade. The Angels' decision to shift Trout to a corner spot is borne out of an effort to preserve his health, after he played 82 games or fewer in three of the past four seasons. Trout was limited to a career-low 29 games in 2024 after he required a pair of surgeries to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, with the most recent procedure taking place Aug. 7. While the 33-year-old now appears to be fully healthy, his poor medical record over the past few seasons means that fantasy managers will have to be willing to accept a high level of risk in investing in the three-time American League MVP. Additionally, Trout's move to the corner outfield could hint that he'll be less aggressive on the basepaths to guard against a potential injury.