Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamate fracture, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout suffered the unfortunate injury on a swing during Monday's loss to the Padres. It's something which typically results in an absence of at least a month and perhaps much longer. Players also often have trouble regaining all of their power initially upon returning. The Angels have recalled Jo Adell and he could see some starts in Trout's place. Most of the playing time in center field figures to go to Mickey Moniak, though.