Trout said Friday he's hoping to return to the outfield "soon" but remains without a timetable, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout resumed outfield drills Friday for the first time since returning from the injured list May 30, but it's unclear when he'll actually see game action in the outfield. Then-manager Ron Washington said June 6 that Trout could play in right field soon, so Friday's news shouldn't be interpreted as a guarantee. Considering Trout's injury history, the Angels aren't expected to rush him into playing defense and could shut him down if his body doesn't respond well.