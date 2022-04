Manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that Trout (hand) is unlikely to play Monday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout was removed from Sunday's win over the Rangers after he was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning, and he said after the game that he's feeling better, but his hand is still sore and swollen. Although he's considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative, it appears likely that he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game.