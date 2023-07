Trout said Tuesday that he's not sure whether he'll need surgery on his fractured left hamate bone, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Surgery is usually required for this type of injury, but it sounds as if Trout hasn't been given official word yet. A clearer timetable for the slugger could be available in the coming days, but fantasy managers should plan for him to be sidelined a month, at minimum, and quite possibly longer.