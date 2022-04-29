Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the White Sox on Friday due to an illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
While Syndergaard's illness isn't believed to be related to COVID-19, he'll be unable to pitch in Friday's series opener. Manager Joe Maddon said the right-hander could pitch later in the series, but Jimmy Herget will take his place as the starter Friday.
