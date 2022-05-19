Iglesias (1-2) took the loss during Wednesday's 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Rangers, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Iglesias entered a 4-4 tie with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth and induced a Jonah Heim strikeout to neutralize the threat. Los Angeles scored one in the top of the 10th and Iglesias stayed to finish things up, but he served up a Nathaniel Lowe walk-off homer on the very first pitch. After converting all eight save opportunities prior to Saturday, the 32-year-old has surrendered walk-off long balls in consecutive appearances that have upped his ERA from 2.13 to 4.61.