Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Friday's win over Texas. He struck out two and earned a save.

Iglesias gave up a leadoff single to Corey Seager but was able to retire the next three Rangers in order, including back-to-back punchouts of Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia. The 32-year-old righty has converted both of his save chances this season and is now sporting a 2.25 ERA with four strikeouts through four appearances.