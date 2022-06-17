Iglesias struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Iglesias threw 11 of 13 pitches for strikes to easily protect a three-run lead. It's been a bit of a rough June for the Angels' closer, who has allowed four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts through 5.1 innings in five appearances this month. He's converted 13 of 15 save chances this year while posting a 4.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings, and he's added two blown saves and a 1-4 record.