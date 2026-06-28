Angels' Reid Detmers: Contains A's in no-decision

Detmers allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Detmers had struggled in his first two starts of the year versus the A's, but he put in a good effort this time. He threw 68 of 99 pitches for strikes while coming up just one out short of a quality start. Detmers allowed eight runs over 31.2 innings across five starts in June, with the A's accounting for seven of those runs. The southpaw is now at a 3.88 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 112:31 K:BB through 99.2 innings over 17 starts this season. His next start is projected to be a favorable matchup at home versus the Red Sox.