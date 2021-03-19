Detmers is being considered for an Opening Day bullpen spot, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It would be something of a surprise if Detmers did indeed break camp with the big-league team, as last year's canceled minor-league season prevented him from making his professional debut at any level after being selected 10th-overall in the draft. He was an advanced college pitcher who was already reportedly under consideration to make his major-league debut last year, however, so there's seemingly a very real chance he debuts at some point this season, even if it's not on Opening Day.