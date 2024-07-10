Contreras allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Contreras continues to function more as an opener than a true starter -- he threw just 37 pitches (26 strikes) in this short outing. He's given up six runs (five earned) over 7.2 innings across his last three appearances. For the season, he has a 4.78 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 37.2 innings between the Angels and the Pirates. If he stays on turn, he would likely pitch versus the Mariners this weekend, though at this point, he should not be expected to exceed three innings against any opponent.