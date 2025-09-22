Aldegheri will start Tuesday's series opener versus the Royals in Anaheim, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday after Jose Soriano (forearm) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, and since Aldegheri wasn't needed out of the bullpen in the Halos' weekend series in Colorado, he'll end up slotting into Soriano's spot in the rotation. Though he was tagged for seven runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings over his prior two long-relief appearances with the big club earlier this summer, Aldegheri has excelled since the All-Star break while pitching out of the rotations for Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City, notching a 2.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 55.2 innings. Unless the Angels elect to expand the rotation to six men, Aldegheri will tentatively line up for two starts during the last week of the season, with his second turn set to come in Sunday's finale versus the Astros.