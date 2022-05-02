Ohtani (groin) is out of the lineup Monday against the White Sox merely as a precaution and is available to pinch hit, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani left Sunday's game with groin tightness, and while he initially said he planned to play Monday, the Angels will elect to take things easy with him for now. An MRI was deemed unnecessary, however, and the fact that he's available off the bench suggests he should return to the lineup soon. The Angels haven't decided when Ohtani will make his next start as a pitcher, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that he hopes the right-hander will be ready to take the mound during the team's upcoming series in Boston, according to Fletcher. Patrick Sandoval is already locked in as the starter for Tuesday's series opener, but Ohtani could be an option for Wednesday or Thursday.