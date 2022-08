Ohtani (11-8) earned the win Saturday, allowing zero runs on two hits and one walk over seven innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out nine.

Ohtani surrendered only one extra-base hit -- a double off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero. The righty has recorded a quality 2.20 ERA over 28.2 innings in five starts during August. The 28-year-old has been slumping with the bat over his last seven games, recording a .150 average and .300 slugging percentage in 20 at-bats.