Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored, three RBI, a walk and a steal in Friday's 8-7 win over Baltimore.

Ohtani's hot streak at the plate continues to terrorize opposing pitchers. He crushed his 29th and 30th long balls of the season Friday, including a two-run shot to give the Angels the lead in the fourth inning. He later walked and swiped second base before scoring the game-winning run in the ninth. The lefty slugger is now slashing .280/.364/.705 with 51 extra-base hits, 12 stolen bases and 66 RBI. Ohtani has six homers in the last five games and 13 over his last 15 appearances.