Ohtani (ankle) will be available to hit off the bench Monday night against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani reportedly wanted to be right back in the starting lineup for Monday's contest after suffering an ankle injury Sunday evening, but the Angels will keep him on the bench as a precaution. He could pinch hit for his club if needed, however.
