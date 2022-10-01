Ohtani and the Angels agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration for next season.
The 2023 season will be Ohtani's final year before free agency, and he'll make the largest ever amount for an arbitration-eligible player. He'll take that record from Mookie Betts, who received $27 million in 2020. He'll also set the record for the largest raise in arbitration, as he made $5.5 million this season. His $24.5 million raise smashes the previous record of $9.6 million set by Jacob deGrom.