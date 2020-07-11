Ohtani's stiff back has been improving, allowing him to throw a bullpen session and take some at-bats in an intrasquad game Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

News of a back issue was a potential worry for Ohtani, especially as his pitching appearance in an intrasquad contest Tuesday went quite poorly. It doesn't appear as though the Angels are particularly concerned, however, so Ohtani should be set to fill his two-way role once the season begins.