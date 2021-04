Ohtani (finger) will bat second as the designated hitter Friday versus the Blue Jays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was ruled out for his next start Sunday against Toronto due to a blister, though the issue won't prevent him from serving as the designated hitter to open the weekend. It's unclear if Ohtani will be able to pitch in the following series against the Royals, which begins Monday, but he's cleared to continue hitting in the meantime.