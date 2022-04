Ohtani will hit second as the designated hitter Monday against the Guardians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old hit leadoff for the first 16 games of the campaign but will now drop to the No. 2 spot in the order, with Taylor Ward batting leadoff. If the change to the batting order is a long-term move, Ohtani will still see plenty of run scoring opportunities and should see a bump in RBI production.