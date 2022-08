Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-3 victory versus the Yankees on Monday.

Ohtani got to Frankie Montas for a two-run blast that broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. The Yankees managed only one run the rest of the way, so the two-way star's long ball proved to be the game-winner. Ohtani is up to 29 home runs on the campaign after slugging 46 last season. He's gone 5-for-8 with two homers and four RBI over his past two games.