Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Orioles in a 6-5 win Thursday.

Ohtani put the Angels on the board with a solo shot in the first inning, and he capped his performance with an infield single that plated the game-winning run in the eighth. The two-way star is up to 10 long balls on the campaign, which puts him in a three-way tie for the team lead. Ohtani has added 31 RBI, 26 runs and six stolen bases along with a .292/.362/.542 slash line as a hitter.