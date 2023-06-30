Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Ohtani made things interesting in the ninth inning, cutting the Angels' deficit to 9-7 with a two-out, two-run shot off Kendall Graveman. It's Ohtani's 14th homer in 26 games this month, boosting his league-leading total to 29. The longball also extended his hit streak to seven games -- he's gone 14-for-30 (.467) with a 1.663 OPS in that span. Ohtani is on pace for a career season, even by his standards -- he's slashing .309/.392/.666 with 66 RBI, 58 runs scored and 11 steals through 360 plate appearances