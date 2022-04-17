Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and a stolen base in a 7-2 win against Texas on Saturday.

After belting his first two homers of the campaign Friday, Ohtani went deep again Saturday to thrust him into a tie for second in the AL with three long balls on the campaign. The two-way star also swiped his second bag in the victory, giving his fantasy managers further reason to celebrate. After going 1-for-13 to start the season, Ohtani has put together a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with five extra-base hits.