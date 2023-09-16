Ohtani (oblique) cleared out his locked in the Angels' clubhouse Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The team did not provide an explanation following Friday's game, saying that it would provide information regarding Ohtani's status Saturday. Ohtani, who's facing an elbow procedure in the offseason, missed his 11th straight game Friday due to a right oblique injury. He worked out prior to the game in an effort to play, but after his locker was cleaned out, the presumption seems to be that he's shutting it down for the season. Even if this is it for Ohtani, he's arguably still the frontrunner for the AL MVP given his contributions on the mound and with the bat.