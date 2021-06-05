Ohtani (2-1) earned the win against Seattle on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 10.

Ohtani's outing started out poorly as J.P. Crawford stung him for a leadoff home run. However, the right-hander bounced back with a solid six innings, allowing only one more run while tying his season high with 10 strikeouts. Ohtani has registered a quality start in three of his past four appearances, posting a 30:7 K:BB across 23.2 innings over that stretch. He is expected to make his next start at Arizona next weekend.