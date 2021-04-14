Ohtani threw a 23-pitch bullpen session Wednesday without a bandage covering his blistered right middle finger, but the Angels have yet to determine when he'll make his next start on the mound, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After throwing a light, 10-pitch bullpen session Monday, Ohtani took a step forward in terms of intensity and volume of pitches Wednesday. The Angels will check back in on Ohtani on Thursday before deciding when to reintegrate him into the rotation, but he won't be an option for this weekend's three-game series versus Minnesota, as the Angels have already penciled in other pitchers to start Friday through Sunday. Ohtani -- who is serving as a designated hitter in Wednesday's series finale with the Royals -- could rejoin the rotation as soon as April 19 versus the Rangers. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, manager Joe Maddon said that whenever Ohtani makes his next start on the mound, his pitch count will likely be "dialed back" as a precaution. Maddon also hinted that Ohtani could be piggybacked in that outing by a long reliever.