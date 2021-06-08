Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday that Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for Friday's game against Arizona, but said that he doesn't plan on having the two-way star start in the outfield during the remainder of the series, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani will hit as the pitcher in the NL park Friday, but based on Maddon's comments, he'll be limited to pinch-hit duty Saturday and Sunday. Ohtani has previously logged innings in the outfield, so it's possible he could see some time out there off the bench over the weekend.