Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
Ohtani tagged Danny Duffy for a 431-foot homer in the fifth inning, marking the only run allowed by the Kansas City hurler in the contest. Ohtani also collected a pair of singles for his third multi-hit game over his past five contests. While the two-way star has been able to make only one start on the mound this season, he has shined at the plate, slashing .364/.391/.795 with four homers and 12 RBI across 46 plate appearances.
