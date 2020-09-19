Ohtani (forearm) could start a throwing program before the end of the regular season, the Associated Press reports.

When Ohtani was diagnosed with a strain of the flexor pronator mass in his right forearm in early August, he was given a 4-6 week recovery timeline. The upper end of that estimate has since passed, suggesting that the 26-year-old could be ready to start building up his arm again. The Angels long ago committed to keep Ohtani off the mound for the remainder of this season, so any throwing program he begins is likely to be approached with caution and with an eye toward 2021. Ohtani has stated a desire to return to the mound next season, though the organization has yet to reveal their plans for the two-way star.