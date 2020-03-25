Ohtani (elbow) has continued to play catch on flat ground and may throw off a mound in a couple weeks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani had thrown off a mound nearly a month ago, though that session was described as low-effort work. Presumably, he's now ramping up the intensity of his throwing program as the team's goal remains for him to retake the mound in mid-May for game action.