Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.

Ohtani continues to impress on a nightly basis, this time, crushing a neck-high fastball 431 feet for his league-leading 13th homer of the year. The two-way superstar owns a .925 OPS with 25 extra-base hits across 163 plate appearances. After a short six-game home run drought, Ohtani has gone deep three times in the last four games.