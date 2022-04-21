Ohtani (1-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Astros, scattering one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 12.

Not only was Ohtani brilliant on the mound, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning and firing 55 of 81 pitches for strikes while generating 20 swinging strikes, he gave himself all the run support he needed by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI. The two-way superstar tied his MLB career high in strikeouts with the performance, and he'll carry a 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and dominant 26:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start.