The Angels confirmed that Ohtani left Monday's start with a blister on his right hand, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
According to Ardaya, Ohtani's blister was caught early, which is promising news for the ballclub. General manager Perry Minasian stated that there's nothing else to report on Ohtani's status at this time, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
