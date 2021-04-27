Ohtani was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers as a precaution after a blister began to form on his pitching hand, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The club believes they removed Ohtani from the contest before the hot spot became an issue, and the 26-year-old stated after the game that he wants to be right back in the starting lineup as a batter Tuesday, per Bollinger. However, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Angels hold Ohtani out of the second matchup of the series as a precaution. He'll be considered day-to-day.