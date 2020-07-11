Ohtani is experiencing back stiffness that isn't believed to be serious, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani experienced back stiffness after pitching Tuesday, and the team has limited his workload over the past several days. However, manager Joe Maddon doesn't believe that the issue is serious and expects Ohtani to make his next outing in camp. Barring any setbacks, it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander fully ready for Opening Day.