Ohtani went 0-for-2 with four walks in Wednesday's loss to Houston.
After hitting his 45th home run Tuesday, Ohtani was mostly avoided by Houston pitchers Wednesday. Two of the four free passes he was was given were intentional, including one in the 10th inning with nobody out. Ohtani's power output this season has likely been a factor in his career-high 13.6 percent walk rate.
