Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks, a steal and a run in an 8-3 victory over Kansas City on Monday.

Ohtani has taken three free passes in back-to-back contests, and he's swiped a bag in both of those games as well. Though he's hit only one home run while going 5-for-29 over his past 10 contests, Ohtani has collected three thefts over that period and still owns a strong .255/.339/.585 batting line for the season.