Ohtani (10-5) allowed an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Giants.

Ohtani has allowed just the one unearned run over 19 innings across his last three starts. He also helped his cause a bit at the plate, going 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. The impressive start on the mound lowered his ERA to 3.17 with a 1.06 WHIP and 165:54 K:BB through 130.2 innings across 22 starts. The two-way star's next turn on the mound is expected to be on the road versus the Rangers next week.